Police searching for missing mother and son

Vermont State Police are searching for a mother and son who were last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Somerset Reservoir in Somerset, Vermont.

Police say they were notified around 9:30 Saturday night that Allison Passage, 29, and her 11-year-old son, James Lake, both of Bennington, were missing after last being seen at the reservoir.

Police say the two are not avid hikers and are unfamiliar with the area. Foul play is not suspected at this time, but there are concerns for their welfare.

Allison is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a white ruffled tank top and spandex pants. James is described as white, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about their location or who may have seen them at the Somerset Reservoir is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.