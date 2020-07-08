Mother who lost son to overdose looks to inspire second chances

A local mother is sharing her son's story to inspire second chances in light of an increase in deadly overdoses in Vermont.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, there have been 47 deadly overdoses in the state since Jan. 1, 2020.

Tara Reil says her son Jefrey died of a heroin overdose. But she wants people to learn from his life, not his death. Her son was given a second chance with his job -- and wonders if more employers will do the same.

Aaron James, owner of Kingdom Crust in Saint Johnsbury, does just that. James says he doesn't employ active drug users, but rather those in recovery looking for structure and a second chance..

He says providing this opportunity is a great step in stopping the stigma around drug abuse.

"They want to work, they want to get off addiction, they just don't know how," said James. "So if I can offer them a job, tell them go get cleaned up, come back and I'll give you a job - guaranteed. Hopefully that gives them some incentive, because a lot of times when someone is in addiction they just don't know what to do. They might not like where they are, but they don't know how to get out."

He says some of the most rewarding opportunities have been celebrating with those recovering another year of being clean.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning, Kevin Gaiss sits down with Tara Reil to talk about second chances.