Five people are recovering after a motorcycle crash

Five people are recovering after a July 27, multi-motorcycle crash in Hague, New York.

Kenneth Hedden Sr. and his wife Geralyn, both of North Hudson, were on their sidecar-equipped motorcycle traveling East on Graphite Mountain Road when Hedden missed a turn. He crossed the center line, sideswiping a westbound motorcycle, which caused a chain reaction.

Kenneth was airlifted to Albany Medical Center and his wife was taken by ambulance to Moses Ludington Hospital.

The rider and passenger of the first motorcycle hit, were not hurt.

Ryan and Ashley Bakemeier of Whitehall, were on the second motorcycle. He was airlifted to University of Vermont Medical Center and she was also brought to Moses Ludington by ambulance.

A third motorcycle, operated by Matthew Touchette, with passenger Tiffany Touchette of Whitehall, crashed to the ground to avoid those already hit. Matthew was taken to Moses Ludington by ambulance and Tiffany refused medical treatment.