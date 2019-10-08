Motorcycle-bus crash leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed in a crash in Derby on Tuesday when a motorcycle and a bus collided.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Shattuck Hill Road.

Vermont state police say Ronald Kennedy, 23, of Newport, was driving his motorcycle west when he hit a bus turning east out of the Derby Trailer Park.

Kennedy died at the scene. His passenger, Kyra Birchard, 20, of Derby, died at the hospital.

Police believe excessive speed by Kennedy was a key factor in the crash. The investigation is still underway.

The driver of the bus, Steven Lawson, 64, of Newport, was not injured.