Motorcycle crash linked to mud spilled on road

A Middlebury excavation company has been cited by police for leaving mud on Route 7 which contributed to the crash of a motorcyclist.

It happened Monday evening in Ferrisburgh. Police say a man from Middlebury was riding his motorcycle south on Route 7 when he hit a large amount of mud in the road, causing him to crash. He was not injured, but his bike sustained some damage according to police.

After investigating, troopers tracked down the owner of the Middlebury company, DeBisschop Excavating, who agreed to clean up the road. He driver was also cited for failing to secure his load.