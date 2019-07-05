Motorcycle safety tips to live by

The sun is shining, the grills are grilling and the motorcycles are in force this Independence Day weekend. It's a short-lived season for bikers and for those not prepared it can be dangerous or even deadly.

During the summer months, the streets and highways are filled with motorcycle enthusiasts across the region, including Richard Potiker. "It is my passion, it's what I love to do," he said.

But the motorcycle instructor with the Northern NY Driving Academy says the short window of prime summer riding can also lead to more accidents for bikers. "People that don't ride year-round -- they take six or seven months off -- aren't as sharp as they would be had they ridden a lot and a lot more," he said.

Just this week a Quebec man died in a motorcycle crash in Clinton County, New York. And although no fault of their own, the recent tragedy in New Hampshire left seven bikers dead.

A 2017 study by the Governor's Highway Safety Administration shows the percentage of fatal motorcycle crashes from all motor vehicle accidents. New Hampshire showed 14 percent of the crashes were fatal, New York was at 13 percent, and Vermont had the 10th highest in the country at nearly 18 percent.

"In a car you are surrounded by a cage, so the consequences of a crash are way less. If you get into a crash on your motorcycle you're ten times more likely to be killed or injured," Potiker said. "If you're looking for safe, don't get on a motorcycle."

Whether on a bike or by car, Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi RItter says the best way to prevent a crash is to be prepared, cautious and aware. "Please be very, very aware that motorcycles are out on the road," he said.

Potiker says its the riders' responsibility to be visible, have on the proper safety gear, and that technique comes with experience. Cover your skin, wear proper safety pads and follow mandatory helmet laws in New York and Vermont. New Hampshire remains one of only three states without a helmet law.

"With that in mind you go out there and expect the unexpected," Potiker said.

"The most common phrases we hear from the motorist in a motorcycle car accident is, 'I just didn't see them,'" Chief Ritter said.

Experts urge everyone to think twice before hitting the road, you could save a life.