Claremont man dies in motorcycle crash with car

A Claremont man has died following a motorcycle crash Sunday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Route 120 in Claremont near the Elmwood Center. Police say Katharine Sprague, 24, of Claremont, was driving her car south when she made a left turn into a driveway. She collided with Wayne Newell, 64, who riding his motorcycle headed north.

Police say Newell was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sprague was treated and released.

Police say their investigation into the cause of the crash continues.