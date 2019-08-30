Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

New Hampshire state police say a motorcyclist died after he struck a guardrail and was thrown from his bike.

Police said Michael Carrier, 56, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was traveling north on Interstate 93 in the area of the exit 3 on-ramp in Windham when he lost control of the motorcycle. He died at the scene Thursday.

Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)