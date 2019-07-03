Motorcyclist recovering after crash in Littleton, N.H.

A motorcyclist in New Hampshire is recovering from a serious crash.

State Police say Derek Holbrook of Lower Waterford, Vermont was driving in a car Tuesday afternoon on New Hampshire Route 135 in Littleton.

Police say he turned in front of an oncoming motorcycle driven by Joshua Yearlge.

That man was seriously hurt and taken to Littleton Regional Hospital, then was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.