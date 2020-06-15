Motorcycle testing can now resume at Vermont DMV

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 7:51 AM, Jun 15, 2020

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) Bikers will be able to get the proper motorcycle permits starting Monday in Vermont.

DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli says Vermonters can take the written test and the skills test for a Motorcycle Endorsement on their license.

You can schedule an appointment for an exam by calling or going online.

These tests are by appointment only, no walk-ins.

Unless necessary, Vermonters should plan to take these permit tests alone.

Plan to be asked questions about your health, wear a mask and social distance.

 