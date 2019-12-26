Motorcyclists killed, death penalty repeal headlined in 2019

A collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire, a legislative vote to repeal the death penalty, and a barrage of candidate visits leading up to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary were among the state's top stories in 2019.

Others included an impasse over the state budget, the identification of three suspected victims of a serial killer, and challenges to two laws affecting voters.

Rounding out the list are the shooting of a bishop and a bride at a wedding, state approval of some of the country's toughest drinking water standards, an 11-year-old boy accused of shooting a couple to death, and Gov. Chris Sununu's veto successes.

12/25/2019 7:52:08 AM (GMT -5:00)