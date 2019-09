Mount Snow is officially part of Vail resorts.

Vail announced Tuesday that is has closed on its acquisition of Peak Resorts.

The deal, which is estimated to cost around $264 million, includes Hunter Mountain in New York, as well as Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire. They join the company's existing Northeast resorts which include Stowe, Okemo and Mount Sunapee.