Mount Washington Observatory to note wind gust anniversary

The Mount Washington Observatory is holding an open house to celebrate the 85th anniversary of its record-breaking 231 mph wind speed.

Events are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at its Weather Discovery Center in North Conway.

At noon, there will be a special presentation on "The Story of the Big Wind" presented by staff scientists. There also will be two live video connections to the observatory's mountaintop weather station allowing visitors to meet weather observers and to see what is happening in real time on Mount Washington.

The 231-mph wind on April 12, 1934, remains on the record books as the highest wind speed ever observed by man. In 1996, an unmanned instrument station in Barrow Island, Australia, reported a gust of 253 mph.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

