Mountain bikers hit the slopes at Vermont resorts

The shutdown left many of us craving outdoor activities and something to do. At Killington, the summer fun season is in full swing.

The lifts are spinning and the tires are hitting the trails as mountain bikers shake off the coronavirus blues at Killington.

"Stuck inside to being able to come out and social distance from people but still be with people and still be part of something really fun and really awesome is just the best," said Sarah Preec of Killington.

Signs remind people to stay 6 feet apart and masks are required in the lodge.

"This place is special," said Josh Johnson of Beverly, Massachusetts. "Killington is my favorite spot on the East Coast hands down."

"Just getting away from life, getting away from Beverly, just being able to come relax and chill and kind of really forget about things," said Jamieson Polisky of Beverly, Massachusetts.

Killington is one of a handful of ski areas across Vermont with trails open to the public. While it's not a complete list, others include Burke, Bolton, Stratton, Smugglers' Notch, the Trapp Family Lodge and Sleepy Hollow. Kingdom Trails in Lyndonville is another popular mountain biking spot.

Traffic at Killington is increasing daily.

"Now that we are open seven days a week with Snowshed and Ramshead, K1 on weekends, a lot of people coming out to enjoy the trails," said Taylor Zink of Killington.

And what's good for resorts is also good for the nearby businesses that rely on them.

"With the water sports, people are able to get out. Paddleboard, kayaking, mountain biking obviously is huge. We have tons of great road and gravel biking. People are excited to get outside," said Randy Elles of First Stop Sport.

At Killington, it's not just about biking. There are ropes courses, tramps and plenty more fun for the entire family.

"A lot of the kids are better than me and better than their parents now, so it is really cool to see their progression," Zink said.

Kids like Christian Selmi, 10, whose family owns a second home in the area.

"It's fun because boring things like staying home and sitting around and doing nothing. I get to go out and meet new friends," he said.

Summer mountain biking camps at Killington for kids 7-17 begin next week and run through the end of August.