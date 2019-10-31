Mourners dress as superheroes to remember little boys lost in fire

Two young boys killed in a North Hero house fire were laid to rest on Thursday. The ceremony in St. Albans to honor their lives drew a crowd of superheroes. Our Cat Viglienzoni was there.

The superheroes came from the community. When I read the obituary for Nathaniel and Theodore Maltais, one detail that stood out to me was the family's request that instead of traditional funeral attire, people come dressed as their favorite superheroes. We thought that would be a wonderful thing to show Vermonters who have reached out expressing their condolences and prayers, even donations for the family. So I asked if the family wanted us to be there. I got permission to film people coming in in their outfits from outside the church.

So that's what we did. And we saw so many superheroes! Lots of Batmen, Supermen, Wonder Women, Hulks, Captain Americas, Flashes and more! Some people wore simple, colorful capes and others went all out.

All of them-- friends, family, community members who turned out to honor 5-year-old Theodore Maltais, who his family describes as spunky and on a mission to transport you to a world of wonder in his imagination. And they say Theo was a fierce protector of his brother, Nathaniel.

Thursday would have been Nathaniel's first birthday. His family says the sometimes mischievous Thane saw Theo as his hero from the moment he was born. And Thursday, there were heroes everywhere. Walter Blasberg, a friend of the family, told us it was moving to see the church packed with so many costumes.

"It's really clear that these kids love superheroes and so for the family to suggest that everyone dress up like that to honor them really means a lot," Blasberg said.

Blasberg owns the North Hero House where Desiree Maltais, the boys' mother, works as an assistant innkeeper. A benefit dinner there the other night raised $14,000 for the family.

In lieu of flowers, parents Mason and Desiree Maltais asked for donations to the Grand Isle Rescue Squad and the North Hero Fire Department. Mason is a firefighter, Desiree on the rescue squad.

A separate GoFundMe page for them has raised nearly $109,000 at last check Thursday.