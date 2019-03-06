Move to ban single-use plastic bags gaining momentum

A movement to ban single-use plastic bags is gaining momentum in Vermont as voters in at least three communities have gone on the record supporting such a ban.

Vermont Public Radio reports that during Town Meeting day votes on Tuesday, residents in Middlebury, Manchester and Burlington all voted in favor of the idea.

The votes were advisory. But they follow a plastic bag ban in Brattleboro that went into effect last year. In November, Montpelier voters asked for a charter change to prohibit the bags.

The measure reflects a larger trend in which cities across the United States are banning plastic goods to reduce pollution, particularly in the oceans.

Some Vermont lawmakers hope the Tuesday votes will a push for a statewide ban.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)