Moving company accused of holding customers' belongings hostage

The walls in Delores Skeen's apartment are bare, no pictures of her late husband or children.

Reporter: What do your wedding pictures mean to you?

Delores Skeen: Oh, my God, everything. He's gone now. I have nothing to remember him by.

Last summer, Skeen moved across the country for lifesaving back surgery. She hired a moving company called Spartan Van Lines to take her belongings from storage in Texas to a one-bedroom apartment in Maryland.

Skeen was quoted $3,453.43, which she paid in full. But she says that after they loaded her stuff, they jacked up the price to $12,000.

Eight months later, nothing has arrived.

In December, the Florida attorney general filed a civil suit against Spartan Van Lines, which is named as one of 15 aliases the company has used since 2014. The allegations range from using "unskilled, untrained laborers who often damage or steal property" to providing "low-ball estimates that extort higher fees by holding consumers' property hostage."

In an email, the company told Skeen that if she doesn't pay, her belongings will be sent to auction.

"There's no reason for this other than people trying to make money," Skeen said.

CBS News heard similar stories from angry Spartan customers across the country.

"These SOBs," customer Davina Trafagander said.

"As far as I'm concerned, we are owed money back," customer Amanda Gill said.

From overcharging to late deliveries and items that showed up broken.

Legitimate business owners are also affected. Josh Hall owns a Florida moving company called Spartan Van Lines. He says that rogue movers are illegally using his company name.

"It's a definite impact on the business," Hall said.

Hall estimates business is down 50 percent because of the negative reviews generated by Spartan Van Lines, a company CBS News tracked down to an office outside Philadelphia. Spartan Van Line said their hub and all of their trucks are located at an address in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, when all CBS found was a mailbox.

Over 1,000 miles away in Hallandale, Florida, they tracked down company owner Joshua Vaknin. He refused to speak on camera but denied all accusations of fraud.

In her empty apartment, Skeen is still recovering from surgery.

Reporter: Are you depressed?

Delores Skeen: Very... emotional...

CBS reached out to Spartan Van Lines to help locate Skeen's property. They finally said her things never left Texas and were in storage. Spartan's owner said Skeen's property won't be released until the remaining balance of nearly $9,000 is paid in full.