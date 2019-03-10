Mr. Punch: Back and better

Mr. Punch is the star of the Saturday Store Front Puppet Show Series in Hardwick, so the 350-year-old puppet is getting a makeover ahead of this year's festival.

It's the fourth straight year Justin Lander and his wife Rose Friedman are bringing the show to their hometown.

Our Scott Fleishman visited Lander as he was beginning to create the latest version of Mr. Punch. He also met some of the other puppets Lander's made and talked about the process of bringing his ideas to life.

You can check out Mr. Punch and friends for the next three Saturdays. at the Gohl Building on 101 South Main Street in Hardwick. In response to last year's huge turnout, there will be two shows each Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $8.