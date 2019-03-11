Mt Washington Cog Railway marks 150th anniversary

The Mount Washington Cog Railway is celebrating 150 years of operation this year.

The Cog is kicking off its season with a tour of Peppersass, a special 153-year-old train, this weekend in Philadelphia. The 4-ton train has been completely restored, painted in the same bright colors as it was at the turn of the 20th century. It was retired in 1929.

The Cog Railway begins rides April 6.

A 150th anniversary gala is planned for June 22. Festivities for the railway's July 3 birthday will include Victorian lawn games and fireworks. A Railway to the Moon festival is set for Aug. 17-18.

Every 150th rider on the railway will pay the same ticket rate as the year it opened in 1869: three dollars.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

