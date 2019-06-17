Mt. Washington road race ends in photo finish for Craftsbury competitor

The annual race up the highest peak in the Northeast has ended in the first photo finish.

Brittni Hutton, 29, of Lubbock, Texas, led the entire race but Heidi Caldwell, 27, of Craftsbury Common, Vermont, caught her at the finish line Saturday.

Both finished with a time of 1 hour, 16 minutes, 17 seconds in the women's division of the 7.6-mile race to the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington. Judges initially thought Hutton had won but later declared a tie.

Eric Blake, 40, of West Hartford, Connecticut, won the men's division with a time of 1:02:52, besting Kenyan Francis Kamiri by about a minute.

Mount Washington, known for weather extremes, had a temperature of about 37 degrees and gusts of 50 mph at the start of the race.

