Mueller frustrated with Barr over portrayal of findings

A Justice Department official says special counsel Robert Mueller expressed concern to Attorney General William Barr about how the findings of his Russia investigation were being portrayed.

The frustration was communicated in a letter that Mueller sent the Justice Department days after Barr released a four-page letter summarizing the main conclusions of the investigation. The two also spoke by phone the next day.

The official was not authorized to discuss the private conversations by name and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Washington Post was first to report the contents of the letter.

The letter is likely to be a central focus at Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Barr.

