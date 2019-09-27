Multimountain passes offering skiers more options

Some Vermont ski resorts are hoping to expand their customer base by offering new multimountain passes. Kiernan Brisson found out how the resort consolidation could change your next getaway.

"Multi-ski area passes have become more and more prevalent in the industry recently in the past few years as their has been a trend toward consolidation," said Adam White with the Vermont Ski Areas Association.

White knows all-too-well the direction that local ski mountains may have to go here in Vermont. Big companies are buying up Vermont resorts, in-part, to create more consolidated season pass packages. For example, Vail Resorts based out of Colorado now owns multiple Vermont ski mountains, like Mount Snow, Okemo, and Stowe, allowing users to take advantages of passes and other perks.

"Not only do we provide better experience for guests, but from an operational standpoint, being part of an integrated network has a lot of benefits too," said Stowe's Jeff Wise.

Riders and Skiers in who buy these big pass packages can often ski resorts and mountains in other parts of the country, because larger companies have a larger presence.

While major companies are looking to buy up Vermont's bigger ski areas, smaller, more private or family-owned mountains are doing a bit of consolidating as well. Bolton Valley is one of three areas that are joining the Indy Pass to offer families and beginners a chance to visit multiple local mountains.

"I think they also recognize what we really believe to be true -- it's places like Bolton Valley that get families, get kids out on the slopes," said Lindsay DesLauriers with Bolton.

She says that this pass is a response to the other passes being offered by the big guys, and is aimed at skiers and snowboarders who want to try new terrain with a smaller, more independent company experience.

Meanwhile, more hardcore local skiers and riders have been very receptive to the consolidated mountain passes, saying that it gives them a great opportunity to visit multiple mountains in one year. "Skiers who in the past would like to ski maybe 30 to 40 days a year but was a bit cost-prohibitive, or they wanted to try other mountains -- it's been a godsend for them," said Andy Kingston with the Alpine Shop in South Burlington.

For locals, it's clear that if there's snow, there will be skiers and riders on Vermont mountains. "I have it on good authority that it's going to be one of the best winters ever, the level of excitement is at a level I've never seen before," Kingston said.

