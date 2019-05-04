Multicultural Youth Leadership Conference

A youth empowerment group is hoping to inspire some future leaders in the Queen City.

Burlington's Spectrum Multicultural Youth Program hosted their Annual Leadership Conference Saturday afternoon. Nearly 100 young adults between the ages of 14-24 were there for different workshops and a resource fair. Guest speakers shared their knowledge and offered tips for good leadership skills. Congressman Peter Welch got a chance to speak with the kids one on one.

"It's exciting because young people from all walks of life want to be part of the American dream," said Congressman Welch.

"The real goal here is present the resources that these youth can access to increase their ability to access them - get training in leadership learn independence and empowerment and getting connected with colleges and everything they need for that success," said Spectrum Program Manager, Daimeyon Williams.

Spectrum was founded in 1970 - and organizers say they are always looking for more volunteers to make this conference a success.