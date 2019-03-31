Multiple Stowe businesses damaged by suspicious fires

Two buildings damaged by separate fires in Stowe, late Saturday night. The first one at the Stowe Free Library on Pond Street and just moments later a commercial building on South Main Street went up in flames.

Sunday investigators were looking into whether those two fires are connected.

The Stowe fire crews responded to the call to the Library just after 11 o'clock. Investigators say that fire started near a windowl on the outside of the building. Crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading but say damages are around 10,000 dollars.

While fire crews were on their way to the Library they spotted another fire on South Main Street. That fire ripped through the building from the basement to the roof. It's considered a total loss. Five businesses are now closed, they include a flower shop, beauty salon, and a dry cleaner.

"It is just very sad. When this town hurts we all hurt. We always bounce back, everyone will group together and we will go forward. It's just sad to see," said Esbert Cardenas, of Stowe.

Police say both fires started outside of the buildings. They are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact them.