Multiple arrests during one traffic stop in Colchester

Police arrested three people during one traffic stop on 89 North in Colchester just after 2 this morning.

Police say the driver of the car, Jason Colebaugh, 35, of St. Goerge, Vermont, was wanted in Essex for several charges including Burglary and Aggravated Assault.

One of the passengers, Michael Francis, 33, of Hinesburg, had a warrant out for the charge of Receiving Stolen Property and was in violation of two separate conditions of release from prior arrests.

John Palin, 39, of Burlington, another passenger in the car, had an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.

A fourth person in the car was released from the scene.

The vehicle was seized pending application for a search warrant. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.