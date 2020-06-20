Multiple cases of vandalism in Craftsbury

Vermont State Police are looking for whoever vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural and Farmers Market sign in Craftsbury.

Police say they think the incidents happened Thursday night. A caller reported seeing a dark-colored pickup truck burn out the pavement in front of the mural on North Craftsbury Road.

A vandal also spray painted the words "KILL THE PREZ" on a Craftsbury Farmers Market sign on Route 14. Police say they found the same paint on the town line sign between Greensboro and Hardwick.

Police are trying to determine if the incidents are connected.