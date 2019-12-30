Multiple convenience stores burglarized

Police are looking for the man responsible for a slew of convenience store burglaries across Chittenden and Lamoille counties.

Police say a male suspect forced his way into four convenience stores by breaking the front door glass or front window glass. He then stole cigarettes before running off.

The burglaries happened between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25 at Jericho Jolly, Eden Mini Mart, and the Cupboard Deli and Madonna Mobile in Cambridge.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked the contact the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.