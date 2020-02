Fire crews were busy over night Thursday and into Friday morning fighting a fire in Ellenburg, New York.

Clinton County Dispatchers tell us it started around 10:30 p.m. at the LaBarre's Convenience Store.

They say the store closes around 9 p.m., so they believe no one was there at the time of the fire and we're told no one was taken by ambulance.

13 different departments responded to the fire.