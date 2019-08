Nine people are recovering after a fire in Plattsburgh.

Fire crews responded to Adirondack Lane Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh firefighters say multiple people were trapped in the burning building, but were able to help out them all out. They say no one died in the fire.

They were all sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The American Red Cross say they responded and provided aid to those affected by the fire.