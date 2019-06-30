Multiple shots fired in Brandon

Police in Brandon say a man fired multiple shots at another person as he was driving away from Conway Terrace, off of North Street.

Cale Quenneville Jr., 26 of Brandon, turned himself into police at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday night around 10 p.m. Police say no one was injured, but several rounds entered into two separate homes, with several people inside. Property damage was done to two mobile homes as well as a vehicle.

Quenneville Jr is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and driving with a criminally suspended license.

He is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility pending an arraignment scheduled for Monday.

