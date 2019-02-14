Multiple traffic stops turn up drugs in Rutland

Two traffic stops in Rutland turn up drugs.

Police say they pulled over driver Katrina Haeger and passenger Laura Bishop last month.

Officers say they saw indications of drug use, got a search warrant and found drugs like heroin and cocaine in the car.

Haeger will be in court in March.

Then last week, police say they stopped a car where Bishop was the passenger again.

During that search, police say they found more drugs and arrested Matthew Solari and Bishop for having fentanyl.

They'll be in court in April.