Municipalities to vote on forming broadband districts

More than 35 Vermont municipalities are expected to vote on the formation of communications union districts on Town Meeting Day in March.

Vermont Public Radio reports that communications union districts are municipal organizations that allow the town or city to borrow money or apply for grants and loans to install fiber network connections to areas in need.

Gov. Phil Scott signed the broadband bill in June 2019 that provides more than $1 million in grants for groups looking to improve internet service. Vermont Town Meeting Day is March 3.

