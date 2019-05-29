Murder victim's sister reacts to guilty plea

Family members are reacting to news of a plea deal in the slaying of a Barre woman. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the victim's sister, who had a message for the man who murdered her twin.

Vt. Superior Court Judge Mary Morrissey: Do you agree, Mr. Gebo, that you were the individual that strangled Cindy Cook?

Randall Gebo: Yes, ma'am.

A guilty plea to second-degree murder Tuesday from Randall Gebo came as no surprise to Candy Smith. Her sister Cindy Cook was killed by Gebo in 2017, her body dumped on the side of a Middlesex road. Smith says she wanted him to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"I believe that he took a life, he should be in there for life," Smith said.

Gebo will spend the next 15 years behind bars. Smith says while she feels that's not enough, she is also glad it didn't go to trial.

"It has taken an extreme toll on my health," she said. "For me, to go to a trial and watching and hearing things said about my sister and seeing pictures and things like that-- I would not have been able to cope with that. I want to remember my sister as who she was."

She says she remembers Cindy Cook as a caring, giving person.

"I looked up to her. She was a beautiful woman. Kind soul. And I miss her dearly," Smith said. "It's put a hole in our family. A big deep hole where she should be."

And Smith has a message for her sister's killer. Someday he will meet his maker.

"That's where he's going to be judged and that's where he'll find out what it means to do what he did," she said.

Smith will not be able to attend Gebo's sentencing hearing, which is in late June, due to health issues. But she said her daughter will be there in her place to read a statement on her behalf.