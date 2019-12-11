Murder victim's wife denies playing role in slaying

The wife of a Hinesburg murder victim appeared in court Wednesday morning, accused of playing a role in her husband's death.

Angela Auclair

Angela Auclair, 47, of Bristol, pleaded not guilty to two charges: aiding in the commission of a felony, first-degree murder; and obstructing justice. She was ordered held without bail.

Her husband, David Auclair, was found shot to death on July 11 at a Hinesburg trailhead. Who shot him remains unclear, but police say Angela Auclair aided in his murder.

Investigators say there was a coordinated effort to steal the gun used in the slaying. And they say Angela Auclair obstructed justice by ordering at least one witness to lie to police.

