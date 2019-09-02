Music sets the tone for Milford Labor Day Parade

It's an annual tradition in Milford-- the Milford Labor Day Parade. And what's a parade without a lot of good music?

One by one, bands marched away from Milford High School toward the center of town. The songs and instruments varied, but they were all here for the same reason.

"We are here to play Dixieland and second-line jazz for everyone here," said Ed Goroza of the New Magnolia Jazz Band.

Minicars, floats, animals and plenty of kids also made their way through the streets. The parade is not just about the music but it plays a big role.

"It's a huge part. You can tell by hearing all the bands around us and we haven't even started playing yet," said Donna Morse of the Nelson Town Band.

The parade first began as a celebration of the region's industrial roots. Organizers say there is still manufacturing in the area. This Labor Day parade is a reminder of that history and a way to bring the town together as the season begins to change.

"It's just fun," said Zach Licata of the Boston Windjammers. "It's entertainment for the people here and it's a nice celebration of the summer."

The parade has been taking place since 1946 and organizers say it's going to take more than a little rain to stop it from rolling through the streets for many more years to come.

SANDERS PARADES DOWN CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Politics also plays a big part in Milford's annual parade, though there was a noticeable difference this year-- a lack of presidential candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was the only top tier candidate marching in this year's Labor Day parade. Other campaigns, however, did have dozens of supporters chanting and holding signs. Most of the Democrats running for the nomination will be in town next weekend for the state party convention which could have played a factor in their absence.

Our Adam Sullivan caught up with Sanders along the parade route.

"Today is a day that we remember the hard work done by the people of Vermont and all over this country who keep our nation going. Thank you all very much," Sanders said.

Currently, in New Hampshire, Sanders is polling a close second to former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden is currently in the lead at 21 percent. Sanders is second with a little more than 19 percent. Elizabeth Warren is polling just under 15 percent and Kamala Karris is getting 9 percent.

These numbers are RealClearPolitics averages of New Hampshire polling numbers.