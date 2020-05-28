Music teacher's song sends message of hope

Teachers are finding innovative ways to keep kids engaged while they learn from home. Some are sending messages of hope, too. Like Johanna Fournier.

Fournier is the music teacher at the Lyndon Town School. She's been giving lessons virtually since schools were closed. And she wrote a song for her students and other staff members to bring smiles to those wishing they were still in the classroom.

"I just miss my students. That's where my inspiration was drawn from. I think all the teachers at my school and all the teachers in Vermont can agree that we miss having our students in our classroom," Fournier said.

She teaches about 500 K-8 students.

Click here to see the whole song.