Local musicians are dropping beats in support of the Vermont Food Bank.

Music to Feed the Soul was the idea of Green Mountain Video's Jim Heltz.

He reached out to artists across Vermont to see if they would like to contribute to an album.

The digital album, Music to Feed the Soul, dropped last Monday and it features 28 different artists, including Heltz's band, Transitory Symphony.

The album costs 12 dollars and all the proceeds go to the Vermont Foodbank.

There's a wide range of styles, from folk to rock.

"I think a lot of people, listening to music, sort of takes them out of themselves for a while and I think this album, the way we have it set up, takes you on a music journey and I think for an hour, forty-five, you sort of forget what's going on outside and just sort of relax and enjoy," says Heltz. "The Foodbank in the month of April, they've had a 78% increase in demand and the other thing about the Vermont Foodbank, they're in all 14 counties. So, it's helping everyone in Vermont. Your friends and neighbors."

A couple of the songs on the album were written during the pandemic.