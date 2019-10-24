Musician stages 24-hour protest in Burlington

If you're passing Burlington City Hall in before noon on Friday, you'll be passing by a protest that's set to last for 24 hours. It started at noon on Thursday.

Daniel Bernard Roumain, a Boston-area musician more commonly known as DBR, has called on local activists to join him in a peaceful protest against injustices that affect American democracy.

While DBR is protesting federal immigration laws, multiple composers, artists and activists will be speaking and performing about modern issues, from climate change to unfair pay for women.

"For me, I know that at every minute of every day somebody is suffering, playing for the next 24 hours really is quite easy when you think about being in service to something or someone else," he said.

DBR is the son of Haitian immigrants and created this protest to not only get local residents involved but show his family that the arts can be used effectively for social justice.