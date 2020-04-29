Musicians adapt with 'virtual busking' during COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 is forcing many local artists to cancel in-person performances and many are turning to virtual busking: live streaming mini-concerts and asking for voluntary donations.

Troy Millette, a Vermont-born artist, has canceled more than 40 gigs of a headlining tour throughout New England. Millette now interacts with his loyal fans through the screen in Facebook comments. While he says its been an adjustment logging online rather than stepping on stage, he's happy for the continued support.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning, Christina Guessferd sees how artists are adapting during the pandemic.