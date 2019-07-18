Musk unveils medical brain implant startup

It sounds like science fiction, but Elon Musk says he plans to make it a reality. He's creating a brain implant that merges our brains with artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk is once again making headlines, and giving hope to those like Teri Little. "If it would change her life I would absolutely welcome it," said Little, whose mom suffered a stroke twenty years ago. "It completely changed her life. She's been in a wheelchair since then and she's had extremely low quality of life since then.

Tesla's CEO says the startup he founded, Neuralink, is developing a device with threads as small as a neuron that could repair motor function or provide a memory boost to cancer patients, quadriplegics and stroke victims, just to name a few.

"This, I think, has a very good purpose, which is to cure important diseases and to ultimately secure humanity's future," Musk said.

"He can do it. He's a genius," said Russ Hancock, The CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley. He believes If anyone can merge human beings with artificial intelligence, it's Elon Musk. "He's the guy who has changed the world as we know it with an electric car that actually works. This is a guy that's boring tunnels through the earth, this is the guy that's trying to put people on mars. Now he's trying to get inside your brain."

Reporter Maria Medina: The critics will say, well, I don't want something in my brain that will gather data.

Russ Hancock: Yes, there are a host of issues that would have to be addressed, and these issues will take decades to address -- privacy concerns, data information, but artificial intelligence is here, it is already happening.

"We can question the way he gets there but he's always thinking of ways to improve lives, and including electric cars," said Little, who owns a Tesla and says her car is an example of how Musk is already changing the world.

Now Little hopes his brain implant will soon be able to help her mother. "If that technology worked and it was something that gave me hope, I wish she would've had it 20 years ago," she said.