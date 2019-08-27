Muslim prison officers in NY file discrimination suit, reinstated

Two Muslim correctional officers in New York are being reinstated to their positions after being suspended for refusing to shave their beards.

The move comes one day after correctional officers Brian Sughrim and David Feliciano filed a federal lawsuit Monday against New York's prison agency. The suit argues the agency discriminated against the two men and ordered them to shave their beards, which they keep for religious reasons.

It says other correctional officers are allowed to keep their facial hair for secular reasons.

The correctional officers' attorney Joshua Moskovitz says the lawsuit is the "sole reason that they're getting their jobs back." He says the litigation will continue forward.

A prison agency spokesman issued a statement saying the employees will receive full back pay.

