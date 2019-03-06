'My God, what have I done?' Man loses over $35K to employment scam

A new report from Better Business Bureau looks at the riskiest scams and finds employment scams are now number one.

Brad Helding wanted some extra work, so he posted his resume on some job sites and soon got an email from a company calling itself 'Delta Express Couriers.'

"It certainly sounded appealing to me at the time," Helding said.

The job? An offer to work from home as a 'purchase clerk,' buying electronics in large quantities, then shipping them to the company's clients, mostly overseas.

The job paid over $72,000 a year plus bonuses and Helding says he did his research, checking the company's website and Sacramento location.

"It all seemed up front to me," Helding said.

The company then sent him $2,000, so he bought Iphones at a Best Buy and shipped them off as instructed. He says for the next batch of purchases, the company told him to temporarily use his own credit card, but provided bank account and routing numbers he could use to reimburse himself for those expenses. It worked, until he called his card company a few weeks later:

"She says, 'I need to tell you that this account is stolen and you are not authorized to make payments from that account,'" Helding recalled.

When he reached out to the company, emails came back undeliverable and phones calls went unanswered.

It turned out all the transactions were fraudulent, including that original $2,000 payment. Now, Helding is out what he paid for the electronics -- over $35,000. "It was horrible, it was a horrible feeling," he said.

He's one of thousands of Americans who fall for employment scams.

"Scammers definitely use at home opportunities, because they know people are looking for those opportunities," said the Better Business Bureau's Melissa Trumpower.

Adam Levin's company, Cyberscout, has been looking into Helding's case, which he says shows indications of criminal syndicates.

Adam Levin: Because they're laundering money.

Reporter Anna Werner: So they get him to buy $30,000 worth of electronics and they go and sell the $30,000 of electronics and they've got clean money.

Adam Levin: Now the money is clean. It's been laundered.

Work at home job scams are extremely common and the BBB says you should be very, very careful about them, especially if the company contacts you, as they did in this case.

