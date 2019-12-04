Mystery odor forces hospital to cancel surgeries for month

The surgical facilities at the Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester will remain closed for the rest of the month as an investigation continues into a mysterious odor that sickened workers.

In an email to staff members, UVM Medical Center officials say they will use that time to determine the source of the mystery odor.

The operating rooms at the Colchester facility were already closed for this week following a second incident last week in which the odor spread through that section of the building. Seven people were taken to urgent care after feeling dizzy, lightheaded and nauseous. In the first incident in October, 17 people reported symptoms.

UVM Medical Center officials say they have not been able to determine the source of the smell or what kind of health risk it poses. A state hazmat team was at Fanny Allen on Wednesday to help with the investigation.

UVM officials say they typically have 15-20 surgeries scheduled at Fanny Allen each day. That would mean several hundred procedures will need to be moved to other operating facilities or rescheduled while Fanny Allen is closed.

Hospital officials say patients who have surgeries planned this month will be rescheduled as soon as possible. They say patients will get a phone call from their provider’s office to discuss their options. And any patients with questions or concerns about a scheduled surgery should contact their surgeon’s office for assistance.

"We understand that rescheduling a surgery is inconvenient, and we apologize in advance to any patients who may be impacted," UVM Medical Center interim president Dr. Steve Leffler said in a statement. "But nothing is more important than the safety and comfort level of our patients and staff. For that reason, we believe closing these operating rooms for the month to further investigate is the right thing to do."