N.H. primary results; Sen. Sanders celebrates victory

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the New Hampshire primary, with 95 percent of the precincts reporting.

Former South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is a close second and Sen. Amy Klobuchar finishing third.

Sanders appeared before a roaring crowd late Tuesday night and thanked them for their hard work. "The reason that we won tonight in New Hampshire, we won last week in Iowa, is because of the hard work of so many volunteers. And let me say tonight that this victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," said Sanders.

