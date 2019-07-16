NASA celebrates moon landing anniversary; looks to future

Fifty years ago today, Apollo 11 blasted off on a mission that would see the first humans walk on the moon. NASA is commemorating the anniversary this week and is trying to build momentum for a new mission to the moon. Our Roger Garrity spoke with NASA Scientist Kelsey Young about what lies beyond.

Reporter Roger Garrity: The 50th anniversary of the moon landing this week, exciting times at NASA, tell us how we're remembering that event.

Kelsey Young/NASA Scientist: Absolutely. This is a really momentous occasion for humanity, for the United States and of course, for NASA. It's the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. And we're doing a lot of things to commemorate the event. It's a really good opportunity to look back at the past from what we learned from Apollo, but also look forward to what the future of lunar surface exploration looks like. There are a lot of events taking place across the country that you can go to hear all about Apollo 11, the other Apollo missions, and what NASA is doing now, so I encourage you to check out NASA.gov to hear about some of these events.

Roger Garrity: This is sure to spark a lot of memories for people of a certain age in this country, who remember the space race and of course remember that momentous landing on the moon. Is there some concern though that this is lost on younger generations?

Kelsey Young: You know, I'm not one of those who was lucky enough to be around to watch the moon landing on TV, but I will say that it inspired me when I was growing up to see footage from that moment, to see footage of people clustered around their TVs and the ticker-tape parades. And quite frankly, it's one of the reasons I went to NASA to work, where I've chosen to spend my career. I'd like to think that it's inspiring to the younger generation and perhaps motivation to experience that for ourselves and work hard to put humans back on the surface of the moon.

Roger Garrity: And how important is it to continue to capture the imagination of younger Americans as we hope to continue the mission of NASA and space exploration?

Kelsey Young: The inspiring thing we're doing with space flight now is we're living in space right now on the International Space Station and I hope that's certainly inspiring to the next generation and gets people excited about the future, but of course we want to push the boundaries again. We want to get people on the surface of the moon and eventually get people to Mars. So, I think using the platform of humans on the ISS as we look forward to the future is something that I hope inspires people and I hope that it inspires people to get into the space business.

Roger Garrity: The plan is to go back to the moon in 2024. How realistic is that and why do we need to go back, what do we hope to learn?

Kelsey Young: 2024 is certainly an ambitious timeline, but it's one that we feel we can make. We do have a lot of milestones we hit before that. But the moon is, first of all, a really exciting exploration target in its own right. We have so much left to learn about the moon and so many outstanding science questions we have left that will really be able to answer with human presence on the moon. The next thing to think about is the moon is really a testing platform for moving on to Mars. It's definitely one of NASA's goal to put people-- put boots on the ground-- on Mars. And testing the technologies and procedures and operational concepts for operating on Mars only three days away at the moon is a great way to use the moon as a springboard to send people to Mars. So, I hope we learn a lot of exciting science at the moon and I hope we also learn a lot about how to send people to Mars.

That next mission to the moon will be groundbreaking in its own way with plans for the first woman to walk on the moon.