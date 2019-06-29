NASA memorabilia, moonrocks at Rutland Free Library

Rutland Free Library will host a display of real moon rocks on loan from NASA.

Courtesy: NASA

You'll be able to even touch the rocks.

It's marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and Neil Armstrong's historic "giant leap for mankind."

That anniversary is July 15th, which is when events kick off.

The event runs through Saturday, July 20th.

You'll also get see NASA letters, models of spacecraft, and photos.

A former NASA employee who now works in Rutland will be there to tell you about them.