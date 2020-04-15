NASA will pay $30K for winning mini lunar payload designs

The folks at NASA are thinking small these days.

The space agency has announced its latest competition: “Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload.”

NASA will pay up to $30,000 for winning scientific instruments that are about the size of a bar of soap - no more than 3.9 inches by 3.9 inches by 1.9 inches and weighing less than a pound.

“These new lunar micro-rovers will be launching over the next several years to gather information about and conduct scientific research on the lunar surface,” the competition guidelines say.

Exploration of the Moon will require tools of all shapes & sizes – from sweeping orbiters to the tiniest of rovers. ��In the “Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload” challenge, @NASAJPL seeks instrument designs for a sustained human lunar presence. Get involved: https://t.co/oD6zduBptV pic.twitter.com/xTfdsUWhCy — NASA (@NASA) April 12, 2020

“Smaller payloads are game-changing,” according to Sabah Bux, a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory technologist. “They will allow us to develop technologies to do more prospecting and science on smaller, more mobile platforms.”

Participants can win a share of $160,000 in prizes across several categories.

Proposals are due in early June. Winners will be announced mid-July.

