NEK student enters national stamp contest

Vermont's students are doing the best they can while learning from home for the rest of the school year.

One student is putting her stamp on the situation.

"Things are a bit stressful, but it's fine I guess, just doing work from home," says Grace Pearce of East Burke.

She's a Junior at the Lyndon Institute.

She's also quite the artist, drawing and doodling since she was very young.

Grace recently won Best of Show in the Vermont competition of the 2020 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Design Contest.

She entered a painting of a mallard and ducklings. It was originally a photo taken by one of the art teachers at LI and Grace made some slight changes for a different look.

She says any art involving animals is her favorite art.

"Animals are so diverse and they, opposed to humans, have all types of patterns, all types of body structure. It's very fun to do," she says.

Grace's stamp will now go up against others in the country in a national competition.

Her artwork will be included in an exhibit that will tour the United States for the coming year.