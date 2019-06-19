NEK unified school district voting on $24M infrastructure bond

Voters in the Northeast Kingdom are deciding whether to renovate several schools.

The towns of Burke, Concord, Lunenburg, Lyndonville, Newark, Sheffield, Sutton, and Wheelock are voting Wednesday for the $24 million bond measure. It would help renovation and expansion at The Burke School, The Concord Graded School and the Lunenburg School. Towns will have 25 years to pay off the bond.

Taxes would increase in some towns by only a few dollars but others could be looking at a significant increase.

Voters we spoke with are split on the decision. "It's necessary for all of us. We care about these schools. They're going through a transition and we really care about their infrastructure and make sure they are safe for our kids. We want the best education for our kids," said Katherine Boykin of Lyndonville.

"I wasn't really in favor of this whole Kingdom East thing. I think each district should be accountable for their own students and their own schools, and it's just a burden on Lyndonville taxpayers," said Carol Fisher of Lyndonville.

Lunenburg residents also must decide whether or not to close the Gilman Middle School. Polls close at 7 p.m.