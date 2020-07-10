NESCAC scraps fall sports season

The New England Small College Athletic Conference has canceled its fall sports season.

The presidents of the 11 NESCAC schools, which include Middlebury in Vermont, released a joint statement Friday saying that with the health precautions put in place on campuses to prevent the coronavirus, fall sports must be canceled.

Williams and Bowdoin Colleges last month had already independently announced their plans to scrap the fall season.

The Ivy League announced a similar decision on Wednesday.

